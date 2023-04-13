Grass fire near I-680 in Pottawattamie County to burn overnight

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A brush fire that ignited Tuesday in Pottawattamie County is continuing to burn Wednesday night.

Fire officials say they have spent most of today working to contain the blaze and will allow it to burn overnight. They advise there is no immediate threat to people or property near the fire.

Officials say the heavy amount of tree and vegetation debris left over from the 2019 Heartland Flood combined with other vegetation poses more of a risk being put out and creating several rekindles.

There will be an active fire through the overnight hours. A fire crew will also be on scene to maintain containment and help the fire burn itself out.

Pottawattamie County remains under a Red Flag Warning and a burn ban until further notice.

