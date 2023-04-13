We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Grass fire near I-680 in Pottawattamie County to burn overnight

Fire crews are still fighting a brush fire off I-680 near Crescent.
Fire crews are still fighting a brush fire off I-680 near Crescent.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A brush fire that ignited Tuesday in Pottawattamie County is continuing to burn Wednesday night.

Fire officials say they have spent most of today working to contain the blaze and will allow it to burn overnight. They advise there is no immediate threat to people or property near the fire.

Officials say the heavy amount of tree and vegetation debris left over from the 2019 Heartland Flood combined with other vegetation poses more of a risk being put out and creating several rekindles.

There will be an active fire through the overnight hours. A fire crew will also be on scene to maintain containment and help the fire burn itself out.

Pottawattamie County remains under a Red Flag Warning and a burn ban until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska Medicine Emergency Department is all clear following an incident Wednesday...
Omaha Police resolve ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center
A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert

Latest News

Bellevue crews responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING: Bellevue fire crews battle apartment complex blaze
More than 20 people have been displaced after fire tore through a northwest Omaha apartment...
BREAKING: 20+ displaced after Omaha apartment fire
Nebraska lawmakers have begun debate on LB626, a controversial abortion ban bill.
First round of debate on six-week abortion ban begins
As Bennington grows and more people move into the community, it's also facing another problem:...
Bennington dealing with graffiti problem