City of Omaha receives $5 million HUD grant for development, construction costs

(WOWT)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the City of Omaha and the Omaha Housing Authority $5 million through the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants. It rounds out $25 million awarded under the same grant back in 2019.

The partnership between the City of Omaha and the Omaha Housing Authority will use the now total $30 million for housing and neighborhood development projects in the area of North 30th Street.

“One of the great things about the Choice Neighborhood program and the efforts that we’re making throughout this neighborhood is that all of the buildings are mixed-income,” said Omaha Housing Authority CEO Joanie Porre. “So if you walked into the unit of a very affordable tenant versus a market-rate tenant, you wouldn’t be able to tell a difference.”

This additional $5 million will “close gaps in construction due to significant increases (in cost),” for the housing authority’s upcoming projects, said Porre.

The latest phase is the Kennady Square East project, located where Spencer Homes used to be. It will be a mixture of housing types with apartments, single-family homes, and townhouses.

Where the former Omaha Housing Authority’s former MLK center is located, a new apartment building is to come with a commercial phase beneath.

The Davis Ridge development will sit on the hill above the Highlander with nearly 50 units of rental housing.

