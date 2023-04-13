We are Local
Benson house fire deemed accidental; one firefighter injured

House fire image
House fire image(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house fire in Benson Wednesday evening.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 65th and Grant Streets around 5:07 p.m. Heavy flames were visible on approach from the rear of a ranch-style home. The fire had extended from the exterior to the roof and interior of the home.

One occupant was home at the time and discovered the fire. No civilians were injured, but an Omaha firefighter was transported to the hospital for injuries. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.

The fire was deemed accidental due to discarded smoking materials.

Damage is estimated at $70,000.

