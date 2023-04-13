We are Local
Bennington Police arrest teen in connection with graffiti reports

Bennington Police said on a social media post Wednesday night that they had arrested a teen...
Bennington Police said on a social media post Wednesday night that they had arrested a teen suspect they believe is responsible for graffiti.(Bennington Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Bennington Police say they’ve caught their graffiti suspect.

The police department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that the case had been closed following the arrest of a 16-year-old, thanking the community for assisting in the investigation.

Thank you for the communities support and assistance regarding the graffiti incidents. A 16 year old juvenile has been charged as of 4/12/23.

Posted by Bennington Police Department on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

BPD had shared photos of several graffitied walls on their Facebook Page on Monday asking for the public’s help finding the tagger.

