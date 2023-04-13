Bennington Police arrest teen in connection with graffiti reports
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Bennington Police say they’ve caught their graffiti suspect.
The police department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday night that the case had been closed following the arrest of a 16-year-old, thanking the community for assisting in the investigation.
BPD had shared photos of several graffitied walls on their Facebook Page on Monday asking for the public’s help finding the tagger.
