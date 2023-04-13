6 First Alert Weather Day: Widespread storms with isolated severe potential Friday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday evening is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the widespread thunderstorms that look more and more likely. There is potential for a few of those to become severe with large hail and strong wind the main threat.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Thunderstorms are likely to develop after 5pm to the southwest and begin to move in after 7pm Friday evening. They’ll likely increase in coverage quite a bit as that happens. There is a 90% chance that you see storms or at least some rain out of this.

7pm Storm Threat (WOWT)

The threat of severe weather is rather low with this round but isolated strong to severe storms are possible among any of the storms that develop. Large hail near 1″ in diameter and wind gusts up near 60mph would be the greatest threat with anything that can strengthen. The greatest odds of seeing that type of weather would be southwest of the metro.

Friday Severe (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Some of the stronger storms also have the potential to produce 1/2″ to 1″ of beneficial rain as they move through! That would be the welcomed aspect from this cold front. There could also be a few rounds of rain overnight into Saturday after the severe threat ends no later than 11pm Friday night.

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.