Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy with high fire danger again

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another mild and enjoyable morning with temperatures starting near 60 degrees for many of us. A stronger south wind will send temperatures even farther into the 80s today. Highs in the upper 80s are likely for most of us, just shy of a record.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Those SSW wind gusts up to 35 mph today will be a tad annoying again but will also help increase the fire danger across much of the area. Low humidity levels will aid in that fire danger too.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)
High Fire Danger
High Fire Danger(WOWT)

We’ll keep the same weather going Thursday with even stronger south wind gusts. Highs will again be in the 80s but south gusts are likely to reach 40 mph.

Thursday Wind
Thursday Wind(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday afternoon and evening after 3pm brings the threat of a some rain and storms to the area. Overall the severe threat is low but a storm or two with some larger hail is possible, especially SW of the metro. Rain chances will continue into the overnight hours and hopefully bring some beneficial rain for some.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

