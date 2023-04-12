We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’

This is a stock photo of police tape.
This is a stock photo of police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating what they describe as the discovery of the “possible remains of an infant” outside an apartment building in a community north of Boston, state police said.

Revere police responded to the building in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a man found the possible remains outside, state police said in a statement.

According to broadcast reports, the remains were found inside a trash bag near some trash cans.

State police assigned to the Suffolk district attorney’s office also responded to the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to take custody of the possible remains for further forensic examination, state police said.

No additional information was released.

Massachusetts has a baby “safe haven” law, that allows parents to surrender infants up to 7 days old at a hospital, police station, or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert
Douglas County's new engineer previously served with the City of Omaha -- but he now has his...
New Douglas County Engineer eyes development in county’s northwest
Northwest Omaha intersection reopens after early morning crash on Blondo

Latest News

LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Omaha police investigate robbery
Omaha store robbery leaves victims injured
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry waves to the media as he leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in...
Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation
Baseball fans watch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and...
Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders