Pisgah, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of the town of Pisgah to conserve water due to a fire at the pump station.
The agency urges water usage be restricted to when absolutely necessary.
More details will be sent out when they become available.
