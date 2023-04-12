We are Local
Pisgah, Iowa residents asked to conserve water

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Harrison County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of the town of Pisgah to conserve water due to a fire at the pump station.

The agency urges water usage be restricted to when absolutely necessary.

More details will be sent out when they become available.

