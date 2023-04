OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

Dispatchers tell 6 News it was reported just before 11 p.m. near North 25th Street and Jaynes Street.

One person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

