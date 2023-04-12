We are Local
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns

Gerald Kuhn was appointed to the post in January.
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and Relations.(Omaha mayor's office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just three months after announcing the appointment, Mayor Jean Stothert’s office said Wednesday that the new Director of Human Rights and Relations has resigned.

The mayor promoted Gerald Kuhn to the position in January; he had been appointed to fill the post temporarily while the city conducted a national search following the July retirement of Dr. Franklin Thompson. Kuhn had also previously served as the assistant director of the department for five years.

“Mayor Stothert will name an interim director and begin a process to hire a permanent replacement,” Wednesday’s release states.

A spokeswoman for the mayor’s office told 6 News that she did not know the reason for Kuhn’s departure.

Kuhn had previously served as the city’s Americans with Disabilities Director. He was previously was executive director of the Omaha Early Learning Center and the director of vocational services for Mosaic of Omaha. He also served as the director of residential services for the Detroit Housing Commission.

He is also an elected member of the Learning Community board.

Kuhn’s appointment in January was effective immediately at an annual salary of $156,062, an increase from Thompson’s reported salary of $151,507.

