Omaha store robbery leaves victims injured
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people entered a Kwik Shop store early Wednesday morning and assaulted an employee and a customer before running from the scene.
Officers were called to the store at 90th & Blondo at 3:46 a.m.
They learned that two males entered the store and demanded money form the business and phones from the employee and a customer.
Medics treated the victims at the scene.
If you can help police solve the crime, give Omaha Crime Stoppers a call at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.
