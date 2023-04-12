We are Local
Omaha store robbery leaves victims injured

Omaha police investigate robbery
Omaha police investigate robbery(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say two people entered a Kwik Shop store early Wednesday morning and assaulted an employee and a customer before running from the scene.

Officers were called to the store at 90th & Blondo at 3:46 a.m.

They learned that two males entered the store and demanded money form the business and phones from the employee and a customer.

Medics treated the victims at the scene.

If you can help police solve the crime, give Omaha Crime Stoppers a call at 402-444-STOP, leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or on the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

