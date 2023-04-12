We are Local
Omaha Police respond to ‘situation’ at Nebraska Medical Center

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a situation unfolding outside the emergency department at the Nebraska Medicine Center on Wednesday afternoon.

The public was advised to avoid the area near 44th Street and Dewey Avenue, but the hospital said emergency care was still being provided and could be accessed through

“The Emergency Department is open, but anyone needing emergency care should enter through the Clarkson Tower entrance at 42nd & Dewey where they will be escorted to the Emergency Department,” a social media post from 3:34 p.m. states.

There is a security situation outside the Nebraska Medical Center Emergency Department. Omaha police are there and...

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

