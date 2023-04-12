Omaha Police investigating Tuesday afternoon bank robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a bank robbery in central Omaha Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Bank of the West branch at 87th and West Center at around 3:20 p.m. It was determined the suspect showed a handgun demanding money. They left on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a dark complexion and muscular build. He was seen wearing a black jacket with a white undershirt, khaki-colored pants, and a hair net with glasses, a medical-grade mask and white tennis shoes.

Omaha Police need your help finding this man in connection with a bank robbery April 11, 2023. (Omaha Police Dept.)

The investigation continues. If you know anything, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-7867. Tips leading to the arrest of bank robbery suspects are eligible for a $20,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.