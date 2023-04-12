Omaha police look for unknown attacker at unknown location

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a cutting with several unknowns.

They responded to the area of Fontenelle Boulevard and Fort Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man told officers that an unknown man struck him in the back of his head at an unknown location. He said the attack caused him to lose consciousness.

The man was transported to a hospital with a large laceration on his head. Police said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app, or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

