We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha police look for unknown attacker at unknown location

Assault investigation
Assault investigation(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a cutting with several unknowns.

They responded to the area of Fontenelle Boulevard and Fort Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 31-year-old man told officers that an unknown man struck him in the back of his head at an unknown location. He said the attack caused him to lose consciousness.

The man was transported to a hospital with a large laceration on his head. Police said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Omaha Police Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a message on the P3 Tips mobile app, or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert
Douglas County's new engineer previously served with the City of Omaha -- but he now has his...
New Douglas County Engineer eyes development in county’s northwest
Northwest Omaha intersection reopens after early morning crash on Blondo

Latest News

LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby
Omaha police investigate robbery
Omaha store robbery leaves victims injured
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast