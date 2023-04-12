Omaha metro fire departments watch for grass fires amid dry conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, a fire erupted on the north side of Omaha’s Ponca Hills neighborhood.

Chief Joel Sacks with the Ponca Hills Fire Department called it a close call.

“There’s a house that is on top of the hill that if the fire would’ve continued it would’ve been threatened,” Sacks said.

Sacks told 6 News the call for the fire was around 2 p.m. They called on several fire departments like Bennington, Fort Calhoun, and Boys Town to join the fight because the fire was difficult to put out.

The timber fire was spreading fast up the hill of Oakridge Road.

“We couldn’t access it with full-sized fire trucks,” Sacks said. “The only vehicles that could get close to the fire were utility vehicles.”

Sacks and several other firefighters had to use hand tools and hand water pumps to stop the fire. Now, they’re keeping an eye out for any more sparks.

“It just takes one spark on a day like today like a discarded cigarette or a hot exhaust pipe on a vehicle that pulls off the road,” Sacks said. “That’s how it starts a fire because the grass is so dry.”

With all the recent fires, Sacks believes it’s important for people to take the burn ban seriously.

“Just be smart, and if you live out in the country in a rural area make sure the tall grass and brush is 100 feet away from your house,” Sacks said.

