Omaha correctional center inmate dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has died.

Nebraska Department of Corrections reported Wednesday that medics had transported 35-year-old Chance Ryks from his work location in the community to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chance Ryks, 35, was an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha who died in custody. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Ryks had been serving a sentence of eight to 16 years for second-degree assault. He began serving his sentence at CCC-O on Oct. 17, 2016.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

A grand jury will investigate the cause of Ryks’ death, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody.

