Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has died.
Nebraska Department of Corrections reported Wednesday that medics had transported 35-year-old Chance Ryks from his work location in the community to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ryks had been serving a sentence of eight to 16 years for second-degree assault. He began serving his sentence at CCC-O on Oct. 17, 2016.
His cause of death has not yet been determined.
A grand jury will investigate the cause of Ryks’ death, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody.
