We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha correctional center inmate dies

(WBRC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate housed at the Community Corrections Center-Omaha has died.

Nebraska Department of Corrections reported Wednesday that medics had transported 35-year-old Chance Ryks from his work location in the community to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Chance Ryks, 35, was an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha who died in custody.
Chance Ryks, 35, was an inmate at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha who died in custody.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Ryks had been serving a sentence of eight to 16 years for second-degree assault. He began serving his sentence at CCC-O on Oct. 17, 2016.

His cause of death has not yet been determined.

A grand jury will investigate the cause of Ryks’ death, as is the case whenever an inmate dies in NDCS custody.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert
Douglas County's new engineer previously served with the City of Omaha -- but he now has his...
New Douglas County Engineer eyes development in county’s northwest
U.S. Strategic Command to hold annual nuclear command exercise

Latest News

Another metro apartment complex has been damaged by fire -- this time in Bellevue.
Crews working Bellevue apartment fire
Another metro apartment complex has been damaged by fire -- this time in Bellevue.
BREAKING: Fire crews battle Bellevue apartment blaze
Omaha's newly appointed Human Rights and Relations director has resigned.
BREAKING: Human Rights & Relations Director Gerald Kuhn resigns after 3 months
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns