Northwest Omaha apartment building catches fire, leaving 1 injured

Omaha fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was transported from the scene of an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in northwest Omaha.

Omaha Fire was called to Windsong Apartments, located near 88th and Miami streets, just southeast of 90th and Maple streets, around 4 p.m.

Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Caniglia with the Omaha Fire Department told 6 News that the victim had been removed from one of the apartments and that medics had taken them to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire forced several residents from their homes, Caniglia said.

“There’s approximately 22-26 people displaced at this time,” he said.

The apartment fire was one of a few fires in the area on Wednesday; and happened days after a fire broke out at another — albeit vacant — apartment complex in the city.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Reporter Bella Caracta and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

