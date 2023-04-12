LPD investigating death of two-month-old baby

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the death of a two-month-old girl, but so far no formal charges have been brought forward.

According to a custody filing in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, the baby was taken to a local hospital on March 28 already unresponsive and not breathing.

She was later pronounced dead that same day.

Investigators said in the documents that since that time, the baby’s mother’s story about what happened leading up to bringing her daughter to the emergency room has changed and has had inconsistencies.

The woman’s four other children were interviewed by DHHS caseworkers a few days after their baby sister died. Court documents said three of the children sounded “coached” and that they gave very similar stories, but couldn’t define some of the words they were using.

Documents go on to detail that the children’s mother later admitted to investigators that she told them to lie to DHHS.

The children were interviewed again about the day their baby sister was brought to the hospital.

One of the children told investigators that they were at their mother’s boyfriend’s house, who according to court documents is currently on parole for a 3rd-degree Sexual Assault of a Child conviction and is a registered sex offender.

His parole officer told investigators that part of his stipulations of parole is to not be around children unsupervised.

According to court documents, the child said during the interview that her mother’s boyfriend was holding the two-month-old, who was crying, something that seemed to upset the man.

She went on to detail that after that, the baby let out a scream and went “blank.”

Court documents describe the child seeing that her younger sister “turned purple” and that her eyes were closed.

The child went on to tell investigators that her mother and mother’s boyfriend tried to wake the two-month-old, but it didn’t work.

All of the children interviewed told investigators that after that, the boyfriend became upset and punched a hole in the wall.

Court documents also allege that the boyfriend’s roommates were present at the time, and wanted to call 911 but the boyfriend told them not to.

The boyfriend drove the child’s mother and the two-month-old to a local hospital, and arrived later on foot, according to the filing. Court documents allege the boyfriend told investigators he was so upset that he broke his phone into pieces around that same time.

They also allege that the mother and boyfriend admitted to investigators they also asked the roommates to lie about what happened.

All four of the mother’s other children have been taken into state custody.

10/11 Now is not naming the child or adults named in the court documents, as no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

