Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces ‘Brews at the Zoo’ lineup

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Brews at the Zoo returns for another summer of live music and local craft beer at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Brews at the Zoo is a fun filled night where adults 21+ can enjoy live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and delicious craft beer, cider and seltzer from local breweries. The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and includes after-hours access to the Zoo. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and help support education, conservation, and the high-quality care of over 400 animals.

2023 Brews at the Zoo Schedule:

June 10: Mezcal Brothers

July 8: Lemon Fresh Day

July 22: Rascal Martinez

August 12: AM/FM

August 26: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in May. Tickets are $35 per person and include admission to the event, after-hours access to the Zoo for the evening and three drinks of your choice.

For more information about the event, visit: https://www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.

