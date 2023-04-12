We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln Children’s Zoo announces ‘Brews at the Zoo’ lineup

Brews at the Zoo (2019)
Brews at the Zoo (2019)(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Brews at the Zoo returns for another summer of live music and local craft beer at Lincoln Children’s Zoo.

Brews at the Zoo is a fun filled night where adults 21+ can enjoy live music by local bands, visits from animal ambassadors and delicious craft beer, cider and seltzer from local breweries. The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and includes after-hours access to the Zoo. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lincoln Children’s Zoo and help support education, conservation, and the high-quality care of over 400 animals.

2023 Brews at the Zoo Schedule:

June 10: Mezcal Brothers

July 8: Lemon Fresh Day

July 22: Rascal Martinez

August 12: AM/FM

August 26: Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

Tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in May. Tickets are $35 per person and include admission to the event, after-hours access to the Zoo for the evening and three drinks of your choice.

Subscribe to the Zoo’s e-newsletter or follow the Zoo on Facebook to be notified when tickets go on sale. For more information about the event, visit: https://www.lincolnzoo.org/events/brews-at-the-zoo.html.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Damage for the Legacy Crossing apartment fire is being estimated at nearly $2 million.
Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund

Latest News

A bill is once again on the table in Lincoln that would allocate for a digital archive of the...
Bipartisan bill to create digital archive for the Nebraska unicameral pushed back
Pisgah, Iowa residents asked to conserve water
Omaha Police investigating Tuesday afternoon bank robbery
Omaha Police investigating Tuesday afternoon bank robbery
Omaha Police investigating Tuesday afternoon bank robbery