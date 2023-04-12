We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Kearney student teacher sexual assault case headed to trial court

KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.
KeyShaun VanDyke is charged with sexual assault against a Kearney High School student.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The case against a former Kearney student teacher accused of having sex with a student has been transferred to trial court.

Court records show KeyShaun VanDyke, 23, Florissant, MO, is charged with First Degree Sexual Assault. He waived an evidence hearing in Kearney and his case was transferred to Buffalo County District Court for possible trial. Court records did not indicate a future hearing date in district court.

Police said Kearney Public Schools in March reported a possible sexual relationship between VanDyke and a teenage student at Kearney High. Police said the incident did not happen on school grounds or during school hours.

A Buffalo County judge sealed an affidavit with more details about the assault but charging documents indicate that VanDyke was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student on March 5.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert
Douglas County's new engineer previously served with the City of Omaha -- but he now has his...
New Douglas County Engineer eyes development in county’s northwest
U.S. Strategic Command to hold annual nuclear command exercise

Latest News

A heated and emotional debate about a bill aiming to restrict gender-altering care for minors...
Amid dueling rallies, Nebraska state senators debate 6-week abortion ban
Omaha fire crews responded to an apartment complex fire Wednesday afternoon.
Northwest Omaha apartment building catches fire, leaving 1 injured
If the fires around the metro this week are any indication -- fire danger is high across...
Omaha metro fire departments watch for grass fires amid dry conditions
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor
Omaha Police are investigating a Wednesday morning robbery that left two injured.
Two assaulted during Omaha Kwik Shop robbery