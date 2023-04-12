Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy through Thursday, then tracking changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm and windy stretch of days continues... after a jump to the 80s Tuesday in the Metro they’ll be sticking around for a while. Gusty SW winds help us to get there and winds pick up late morning with gusts through the afternoon and evening into the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Wind forecast (wowt)

Wednesday is the warmest day this week... 86 for the Metro with a few spots nearing 90.

Wednesday highs (wowt)

Warm, dry and windy weather combine for high fire danger concerns. Red Flag Warnings begin at 1PM W of the Metro. Thursday will be another high fire danger day with gusts to the 40s and highs again in the mid 80s.

Red Flag Warning (wowt)

Changes arrive Friday with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. These continue into Saturday morning with a cool down to the 50s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

