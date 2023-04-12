We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: High fire danger again Thursday then some relief

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The warm and windy stretch of days continues... Warm, dry and windy weather combine for high fire danger concerns. Red Flag Warnings begin at 12 PM Thursday. Wind gusts will reach to the 40s and highs again in the mid 80s to near 90.

Fire danger
Fire danger(wowt)
Thursday highs
Thursday highs(wowt)

Changes arrive Friday with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out after 3PM into the early evenign SW of the Metro. Best rain chances are here overnight. Showers continue into Saturday afternoon with a cool down to the low 50s.

Friday rain chances
Friday rain chances(wowt)

We’ll warm up quickly after that with a jump to the 60s Sunday and 70s Tuesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Rusty's Midday Update