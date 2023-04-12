Crews working Bellevue apartment fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews are working an apartment fire at a Bellevue complex.

Crews were called to the Country Estates Apartments, just east of Harvell Drive and Lincoln Road, around 12:45 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen through the roof on arrival, with a second alarm and mutual aid from Omaha called in less than 10 minutes after.

No injuries were reported, but some animals were being taken out with Nebraska Humane Society personnel on the scene. It’s unclear whether or not they were deceased.

Officials say at least 22 units are uninhabitable, leaving between 30 and 40 people displaced.

A cause is still yet to be determined -- fire investigators are en route.

