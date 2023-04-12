We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crews working Bellevue apartment fire

Another metro apartment complex has been damaged by fire -- this time in Bellevue.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews are working an apartment fire at a Bellevue complex.

Crews were called to the Country Estates Apartments, just east of Harvell Drive and Lincoln Road, around 12:45 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen through the roof on arrival, with a second alarm and mutual aid from Omaha called in less than 10 minutes after.

No injuries were reported, but some animals were being taken out with Nebraska Humane Society personnel on the scene. It’s unclear whether or not they were deceased.

Officials say at least 22 units are uninhabitable, leaving between 30 and 40 people displaced.

A cause is still yet to be determined -- fire investigators are en route.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bellevue contractor who claimed to work for Home Depot is now being sought by multiple...
Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund
The name has been released of the man who was killed when he crashed into a home near 32nd and...
Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert
Douglas County's new engineer previously served with the City of Omaha -- but he now has his...
New Douglas County Engineer eyes development in county’s northwest
U.S. Strategic Command to hold annual nuclear command exercise

Latest News

Omaha correctional center inmate dies
Another metro apartment complex has been damaged by fire -- this time in Bellevue.
BREAKING: Fire crews battle Bellevue apartment blaze
Omaha's newly appointed Human Rights and Relations director has resigned.
BREAKING: Human Rights & Relations Director Gerald Kuhn resigns after 3 months
Gerald Kuhn has been appointed to be the City of Omaha's new Director of Human Rights and...
Omaha’s new Human Rights and Relations director resigns