Bond set for woman in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond is set at $150,000 for a woman arrested in connection to a north Omaha shooting.

Ashunta Brown, 34, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of child neglect.

She was taken into custody after police were called to a home near 16th and Pinkney Sunday night.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

Brown is expected back in court in May.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.