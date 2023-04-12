Bipartisan bill to create digital archive for the Nebraska unicameral pushed back

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is just one of seven states in America that doesn’t make its legislative proceedings available on demand. 6 News spoke with Senator Tom Brewer who introduced a plan to create a digital archive for the legislature.

“We have a desire on everybody’s part to tell the story of the legislature,” said Brewer. “And so many of our committee hearings are fascinating the people that come to testify and that’s all lost unless you happen to be sitting in front of the TV when it’s on.”

Civic Nebraska is a nonprofit that encourages people to engage in local and state governments.

“Providing video coverage of the legislature to the public increases the capacity for different organizations and others to use clips of floor debate and committee hearings to educate people,” said Heidi Uhing, Public Policy Director for Civic Nebraska.

Other states archive legislative hearings on their official government website or YouTube.

“Cost is almost minimal, and what a great resource for folks to have,” said Brewer.

But that cost is something many organizations can’t incur by themselves.

“I think a lot of organizations feel the same way, that it’s just not something they can devote resources to,” said Uhing. “But if it’s provided by the legislature, it’s certainly something that we’ll be making use of over time.”

Brewer also introduced this bill last session -- again with bipartisan support but the session was shorter.

“It wasn’t that anyone really opposed the bill we just couldn’t get to it before we ran out of days.”

LB 254 is supposed to be heard Wednesday after debating on a bill to change Nebraska’s abortion law.

Still, Senator Brewer is optimistic LB 254 will move forward to become law.

