We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Bipartisan bill to create digital archive for the Nebraska unicameral pushed back

LB 254 was scheduled for Tuesday
A bill is once again on the table in Lincoln that would allocate for a digital archive of the unicameral's activities.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is just one of seven states in America that doesn’t make its legislative proceedings available on demand. 6 News spoke with Senator Tom Brewer who introduced a plan to create a digital archive for the legislature.

“We have a desire on everybody’s part to tell the story of the legislature,” said Brewer. “And so many of our committee hearings are fascinating the people that come to testify and that’s all lost unless you happen to be sitting in front of the TV when it’s on.”

Civic Nebraska is a nonprofit that encourages people to engage in local and state governments.

“Providing video coverage of the legislature to the public increases the capacity for different organizations and others to use clips of floor debate and committee hearings to educate people,” said Heidi Uhing, Public Policy Director for Civic Nebraska.

Other states archive legislative hearings on their official government website or YouTube.

“Cost is almost minimal, and what a great resource for folks to have,” said Brewer.

But that cost is something many organizations can’t incur by themselves.

“I think a lot of organizations feel the same way, that it’s just not something they can devote resources to,” said Uhing. “But if it’s provided by the legislature, it’s certainly something that we’ll be making use of over time.”

Brewer also introduced this bill last session -- again with bipartisan support but the session was shorter.

“It wasn’t that anyone really opposed the bill we just couldn’t get to it before we ran out of days.”

LB 254 is supposed to be heard Wednesday after debating on a bill to change Nebraska’s abortion law.

Still, Senator Brewer is optimistic LB 254 will move forward to become law.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Damage for the Legacy Crossing apartment fire is being estimated at nearly $2 million.
Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

A bill is once again on the table in Lincoln that would allocate for a digital archive of the...
Nebraska unicam bill proposes digital archive for the Legislature
Nebraska lawmakers are set to begin debate on a six-week abortion ban bill Wednesday.
Nebraska lawmakers to begin debating abortion bill Wednesday
Nebraska lawmakers are set to debate LB626, a bill that would ban abortions at six weeks of...
Nebraska legislators to debate 6-week abortion ban
Nebraska lawmakers are set to debate LB626, a bill that would ban abortions at six weeks of...
Nebraska lawmakers set to debate abortion ban bill