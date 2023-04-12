We are Local
Bennington Police says number of calls increasing as population grows

Bennington is rapidly expanding into a city -- but so is the amount of people Bennington Police are protecting.
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bennington is rapidly growing itself into a city.

For police chief Andrew Hilscher, that means more property to protect -- and more people to serve.

“Worried that it would keep continuing, we have to act fast to stop this individual from doing this because within a matter of a half a week, he’s tagged three separate locations,” Hilscher said. “I think it’s someone trying to be funny, not realizing the damage that it’s causing, giving the image to the city that isn’t wanted by the community.”

Hilscher says the vandal had spray-painted on the town’s pumping station, but a citizen cleaned it up without a trace of graffiti left -- free of charge.

“I saw it on the community page online, they kind of keep that up-to-date,” Hilscher said. “I don’t know exactly what buildings those were. That’s unfortunate.”

Brittany Griffiths and her family moved to a new housing development in Bennington about a year ago. She believes increased police protection comes with the growing population.

“Since we have so many people, and people just bring potential problems, so having that support and having the police that has a force to support the growing of the community is important to me and my family,” Griffiths said.

The Bennington Police Department is growing as more housing is built in the area, and more people move in. There are now five full-time and six part-time officers on the force, and they want to stop smaller crimes before they become major issues.

Hilscher says most of the big trouble in Bennington has come from outside the community.

“Every community has its issues, small or big,” Hilscher said. “This can happen anywhere. But people move to Bennington because of the community. They don’t deserve to see this.”

Hilscher tells 6 News they have had to make a drug arrest in his town. As for the graffiti outbreak, police say they do have a suspect.

