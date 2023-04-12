Amid dueling rallies, Nebraska state senators debate 6-week abortion ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Debate at the state capitol focused on one thing Wednesday: abortion.

It began with three hours of passionate arguments on the floor of the senate; then at lunch, the debate came outside — and turned into dueling protests.

“Faith leaders do not speak with one voice on this issue,” said State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha.

Those who believe in the status quo in Nebraska, where abortion is allowed through 20 weeks, packed the capitol rotunda. They wanted Nebraskans to know that there are faith leaders who do not support the LB626, the bill to ban abortion starting at six weeks.

Rabbi Deana Berezin of Temple Israel in Omaha said she wanted “to remind my friends and neighbors and elected officials that abortion access is a Jewish value.”

It’s a sentiment shared by some who follow the Christian faith as well.

“I had a miscarriage past 12 weeks, and I needed access to healthcare,” said Rev. Debra McKnight of Urban Abbey and United Methodist Church in Omaha. “The last thing I needed was my doctor to decide if I was in enough danger — with a hospital attorney to offer me a DNC.”

At the same time as the objections inside the capitol, there were voices of support for the bill, too.

“Elective abortions have got to go away. We’ve got to start saving babies,” said State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston.

Supporters of LB626 gathered Wednesday afternoon outside on the capitol steps, with the governor leading the charge.

“The ‘heartbeat bill’ is simple: It’s about protecting babies,” Gov. Jim Pillen said.

The bill would ban abortion once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo — often around the sixth week of pregnancy. Based on the most recent data that would make 86% of abortions in Nebraska illegal if the bill is approved.

“This law does not limit doctors from performing abortions for medical purposes,” said State Sen. Carolyn Bosn of Lincoln, who joined the Unicameral this week. “This law is designed and directed to elective abortions after a heartbeat has been detected.”

Eventually, both sides argued their points face-to-face.

“Do I have a human right for my own body?”

