Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer & windy weather the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures that start in the 50s today will warm into the 80s later this afternoon! Sunshine and a bit of a southwest breeze will help us get there.

You’ll notice the southwest breeze pick up some this afternoon with gusts easily in the 20-25 mph range and a few that get close to 30 mph at times.

That wind and the the dry air will increase the fire danger today and much of the rest of the week. Add to that the prescribed burns in Kansas and there may be some air quality issues to go along with the warm and windy weather.

Southwest wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely Wednesday and near 40 mph are expected Thursday. That will keep the highs in the 80s and the fire danger elevated during this stretch.

Friday afternoon is the next threat of any rain in the area. We will likely see a few showers and storms with some downpour potential. Keep an eye on this for any Friday evening plans you may have.

