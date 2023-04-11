We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska State Patrol issues citations during texting and driving enforcement campaign

(PHOTO: Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement recently participated in a nationwide distracted driving enforcement campaign.

The Nebraska State Patrol participated in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign and says from April 3 through 9, it issued seven citations for using a handheld device while driving.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

RELATED: Stopping texting and driving, a tough task for law enforcement in Nebraska

Nebraska troopers also saw several other enforcements throughout the campaign:

  • 25 were arrested for impaired driving
  • 489 citations issued for speeding
  • 14 citations for no seat belt
  • 3 for improper child restraint
  • 37 for driving under suspension
  • 13 for open alcohol container
  • 7 for minor in possession

Troopers also did 215 motorist assists during the week.

The campaign was conducted with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Damage for the Legacy Crossing apartment fire is being estimated at nearly $2 million.
Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Kansas, Oklahoma fires continue to affect air quality in Nebraska
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a mobile home in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County
Authorities searching for missing Lincoln inmate
Gov. Jim Pillen spent much of Monday touring damage from grass fires across southeast Nebraska.
Gov. Pillen tours grass fire damage