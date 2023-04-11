Nebraska State Patrol issues citations during texting and driving enforcement campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska law enforcement recently participated in a nationwide distracted driving enforcement campaign.

The Nebraska State Patrol participated in the “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign and says from April 3 through 9, it issued seven citations for using a handheld device while driving.

“Distracted driving crashes claim an average of more than 3,000 lives across the country every year,” said Colonel John Bolduc, the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We’re asking all drivers to commit to safe driving with a simple two-step process: buckle up and put your phone down every time you get behind the wheel.”

Nebraska troopers also saw several other enforcements throughout the campaign:

25 were arrested for impaired driving

489 citations issued for speeding

14 citations for no seat belt

3 for improper child restraint

37 for driving under suspension

13 for open alcohol container

7 for minor in possession

Troopers also did 215 motorist assists during the week.

The campaign was conducted with a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

