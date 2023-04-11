Nebraska legislators to debate 6-week abortion ban

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Unicam begins floor debate Wednesday morning on an abortion bill.

Currently, Nebraska law allows abortions up to 20 weeks. LB626 would change the abortion law to ban it when cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around 6 weeks.

This debate will have another layer to it after a conservative senator introduced an amendment with the belief that the current bill goes too far.

State Sen. Merv Riepe says he’s not alone in the legislature, thinking a 6-week ban is almost a total ban.

Here are the most recent numbers made available from Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services.

These are from 2021 when there were 2,360 abortions in the state. Of those, 324 were through 5 weeks of gestation - that’s 14% of all abortions. Meaning 86% of abortions in Nebraska took place at 6 weeks and later, which essentially means they would be illegal under LB626.

Since current Nebraska law allows abortions up to 20 weeks, here’s the breakdown:

1,787 abortions were between 6 and 12 weeks

237 abortions took place from 13 to 20 weeks

The amendment that will be introduced this week by a Republican lawmaker would ban abortion through the 12th week.

Last year, Democrats in the Unicameral successfully filibustered an abortion ban. They promise a similar tactic this week.

But with a number of new faces in the legislature this year, both sides are cautious with predictions.

“We’re very encouraged that the senators have done their homework and research and I believe they are prepared to support this bill,” Sandy Danek with Nebraska Right to Life.

“We are facing votes that will be razor-thin margins in determining whether abortion remains legal in our state moving forward,” said Andi Grubb with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska.

Republican Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, who initially signed on to what amounts to a 6-week ban, will be introducing an amendment that would move the ban to 12 weeks.

Riepe says there are other Republican senators who believe 6 weeks is close to a total ban and are hesitant to go that far.

“We know this is a sign that there’s disagreement within the legislature around how extreme this bill LB626 really is,” Grubb said.

“I believe Sen. Riepe’s intent was to simply have a discussion of the 12-week ban, but it just doesn’t save enough lives,” Danek said.

The first round of debate, 8 hours of it, begins Tuesday.

It’s likely we won’t hear about the 12-week abortion ban amendment until the second round of debate.

