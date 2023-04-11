Nebraska Game and Parks chemically removes fish at Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Game and Parks took one step forward with a major restoration project at Standing Bear Lake.

From its tributaries to the lake itself, the water at Standing Bear was chemically renovated Tuesday.

“A chemical renovation where we’re all eliminating all the leftover fish in the lake,” said Daryl Bauer with Nebraska Game and Parks.

It’s part of an ongoing project that Game and Parks started in November 2022 in an effort to increase fishing access. This latest step was to remove any undesired fish species that can cause a threat to the new species they plan to add this fall.

“Common carp reduce water quality,” Bauer said. “They inhibit aquatic vegetation and have a negative impact on the habitat.”

Bauer described the process as simply killing all the fish with a biochemical substance that limits their oxygen but isn’t harmful to the environment.

“Fisheries and biologists have been using this for hundreds of years,” Bauer said.

Once the project is complete, they plan to completely refill the lake with water in the fall.

“Essentially we’re wiping it clean and starting over,” Bauer said.

Apart from increasing fishing access, there will be improvements to the park’s kayak access, and sculpting of the lake beds that parkgoers will notice a big change in once the lake opens back up.

Renovations for Standing Bear Lake are set to start up again this summer. The project is set to wrap up by this fall.

