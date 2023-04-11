We are Local
Mobile home fire in Valparaiso leaves 1 dead

Firefighters on the scene of a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Firefighters on the scene of a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALPARAISO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a mobile home left one person dead over the weekend.

According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency, fire crews responded to a call on Saturday around 8:51 p.m. for a structure fire near North Maple and A Street.

When crews arrived they saw a mobile home fully involved in flame. Crews went inside and found a person and a dog deceased inside.

The identity of the person found inside has not yet been released.

Fire investigators say the trailer is a total loss after the fire. It’s not yet clear what started the fire and an investigation is ongoing.

The Valparaiso Fire Department, Ceresco Fire Department and Raymond Fire Department all responded to the scene.

