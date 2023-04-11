We are Local
Melissa Etheridge to headline City of Omaha Celebrates America concert

Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America concert at Memorial Park on Friday, July 22, 2022.(Christine Dunn)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The lineup has been announced for a free summer concert in Omaha.

Returning this June, the Omaha Celebrates America concert is an annual and free summer event at Memorial Park. The lineup for this year’s concert was announced by organizers Tuesday morning.

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge will headline the concert. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will also be featured.

Last year’s concert headliner was Sheryl Crow and the opener was Dave Mason.

Local talent is also sought to be featured in videos throughout the day and between sets.

“This event has been a highlight for Omaha for many years now,” said Mayor Jean Stothert in a release. “It’s amazing to watch the entire Omaha community come together to celebrate America, listen to national bands and watch one of the best fireworks shows in the region.”

The concert and accompanying fireworks show will take place June 30 this year at Memorial Park. The show kicks off with the National Anthem at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at 10 p.m.

The City of Omaha produces the concert and its sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation.

