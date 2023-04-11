Kearney Public Schools approves policy regarding transgender athletes

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A transgender athlete participation policy that went before the Kearney Public School Board last month has been officially approved.

The board voted to approve the consent agenda Monday night. On the consent agenda was an item 6.J., which read second and final reading for Policy 6420 - Version A.

The policy would be for middle and high school students.

It stated in part that “Participation in athletics at the 6-12 grade levels will be restricted to a student’s biological sex, at birth as stated on the student’s original birth certificate or subsequent court order. With that being said, any student (regardless of their birth sex) may participate in any extracurricular activity (including in after-school clubs) that allows both boys and girls to participate. "

In March, the board gave it first round approval with a 4 to 2 vote.

During that meeting, members said it was important to have a policy in place if a situation comes up that they need to refer to it.

Following Monday’s vote, the policy took effect immediately.

