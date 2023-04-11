We are Local
Kansas State beats Creighton 10-0, second shutout against the Jays

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the second time this season Kansas State shutouts Creighton, this was a 10-0 final. The two teams first played up here in mid-March and the Wildcats won that game 3-0.

Creighton relied on the bullpen for most of this one and only two players had hits, Nolan Sailors and Andrew Meggs. The loss dropped the Bluejays to 14-12 on the season, while the Wildcats climbed to 21-14. Creighton will remain on the road this weekend with a series at Georgetown, it starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. central.

