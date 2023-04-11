We are Local
Kansas, Oklahoma fires continue to affect air quality in Nebraska

Air quality will likely be affected through the weekend thanks to prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday said air quality concerns were expected to remain through Wednesday as smoke from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma continues to drift through eastern Nebraska.

There is also a wildfire burning near the Kansas-Oklahoma border. The Bronco Fire has burned about 5,600 acres in the past week.

Local residents, particularly those with health concerns that make them especially vulnerable, have been advised to monitor the air quality in their area using the following websites:

AIR QUALITY DATA
DCHD Air Quality Index
AirNow (EPA)

“The real concern is about the potential for particulate matter that can get in the air and cause health problems,” said Russ Hadan, who supervises the DCHD air quality program.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Douglas County’s air quality was “moderate,” with an 85 AQI. That indicates the air quality is “acceptable,” but could be of risk to some.

Residents are encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activity while smoke is present, and try to keep indoor air clean by keeping windows and doors closed, and avoiding vacuuming and smoking inside.

Children, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease should try to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion while the air quality is affected.

“If you have asthma or other lung diseases, be sure to follow your doctor’s directions for taking your medicines and following your asthma management plan. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen,” the DCHD release states.

The warm, dry, breezy conditions have also increased the fire danger in the area. The National Weather Service declared Tuesday to be at the “extreme fire danger” level.

