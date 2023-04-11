We are Local
Huskers return from short break for the tenth spring practice

Huskers quarterback Chubba Purdy
Huskers quarterback Chubba Purdy(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the spring game 11 days away the Huskers continue to work and aim for progress. This was the first practice since Thursday thanks to a short break over Easter weekend. It is not clear yet what the spring game will look like on April 22nd, Matt Rhule says he wants it to be a game, but naturally the number of available players will have a role in the format. He would also like to have the quarterbacks live, no restrictions in terms of tackling. They have been live at times throughout spring ball.

Rhule says he likes the receiver group, receivers coach Garrett McGuire says he is relating to the young players and having the time of his life. Players continue to stop by his office to watch tape and even lead the film sessions themselves. Garrett also says it’s not actually his office, but the team’s office.

The Huskers next practice will be Thursday morning.

