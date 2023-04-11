We are Local
Heavy metal acts W.A.S.P. and BABYMETAL & Dethklok coming to Steelhouse Omaha

(WOWT 6 News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More acts have been announced for Omaha’s newest music venue.

As part of their “The 40th Never Stops World Tour,” heavy metal band W.A.S.P. is coming to Steelhouse Omaha on August 15. Guest Armored Saint will also be featured in the show.

Tickets are available now via artist presale. General sale tickets will be available starting April 14.

The band’s latest tour follows their first U.S. tour in 10 years which wrapped up in 2022.

Also coming to Steelhouse on September 28 are two other heavy metal bands as one act, the Japanese kawaii metal band BABYMETAL, along with the death metal band Dethklok, which is a fictional on-screen band that stars in Adult Swim’s show Metalocalypse.

Dethklok is a fictional band in the show, but a real band was created to perform their music for live events.

W.A.S.P. and BABYMETAL & Dethklok are the latest acts announced for Steelhouse Omaha, which is due to open in May.

