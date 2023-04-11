Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warmer and windier stretch of days ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm weekend and Monday we get even warmer! Gusty SW winds help our highs make the climb to the 80s Tuesday through Thursday but will also bring concern for high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in place NW of the Metro Tuesday starting at noon.

Red Flag Warning (wowt)

Winds pick up late morning with gusts through the afternoon and evening into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs climb to the 80s, 84 for the Metro.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Wednesday is the warmest day this week... 86 for the Metro with a few spots nearing 90. It won’t be a record setter for us but it will be close to our record high of 91. The average high is 63. It will also be one of our windier days with gusts into the 30s-40s.

Wednesday highs (wowt)

Wednesday wind (wowt)

Changes arrive Friday with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. These continue into Saturday morning with a cool down to the 50s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.