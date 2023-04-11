We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A warmer and windier stretch of days ahead

By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm weekend and Monday we get even warmer! Gusty SW winds help our highs make the climb to the 80s Tuesday through Thursday but will also bring concern for high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in place NW of the Metro Tuesday starting at noon.

Red Flag Warning
Red Flag Warning(wowt)

Winds pick up late morning with gusts through the afternoon and evening into the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs climb to the 80s, 84 for the Metro.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

Wednesday is the warmest day this week... 86 for the Metro with a few spots nearing 90. It won’t be a record setter for us but it will be close to our record high of 91. The average high is 63. It will also be one of our windier days with gusts into the 30s-40s.

Wednesday highs
Wednesday highs(wowt)
Wednesday wind
Wednesday wind(wowt)

Changes arrive Friday with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. These continue into Saturday morning with a cool down to the 50s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers early then sunshine wins out!
Rusty's Morning Forecast