Driver killed in North Omaha crash identified

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver of a car that crashed at 32nd and Hamilton early Sunday morning has been identified.

OPD says 18-year-old Jefferson D. Gomez-Caceres died at the scene.

Police reported he was driving a 2009 Honda Civic eastbound on Hamilton, when he left the road.

He dove through two yards and two sections of chain link fence before hitting Gabriel Sanchez’s home.

Gabriel and his family rushed outside to check on the driver, but told 6 News there was nothing they could do.

Gomez-Caceres was the only person in the car.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

