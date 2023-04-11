DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge opening soon for public use season

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A wildlife refuge in Iowa is opening for its summer season this weekend.

Starting April 15, the summer public use season will begin at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is in Iowa, just north of Omaha and east of Blair.

Officials say that during the summer season, the public will be allowed to hike the nature trails, fish, boat, bird watch and mushroom hunt. The auto tour road will also be open. The visitor center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fishing and no-wake boating will be permitted at DeSoto Lake also starting April 15. Anglers will need either a Nebraska or Iowa license.

Mushroom gathering is allowed from April 15 to October 14 and is for personal consumption only.

Vehicles entering the refuge will need an entrance permit, except on free fare days. Regular prices are $3 for private vehicles and a larger commercial charge for buses and vans. Annual permits are available for $15.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.