Cause of fire at Legacy Crossing apartments under investigation

Neighbors of a troubled Omaha apartment complex had their doubts before -- and now that fire has done the structure in, they want action taken.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large fire at a vacant Omaha apartment complex is under investigation.

The three-alarm fire at the vacant Legacy Crossing apartment complex injured two Omaha firefighters and caused nearly $2 million in damage. The two firefighters that were hurt did not suffer serious injuries.

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Some neighbors in the area knew the empty apartment complex would be trouble after it was vacated.

6 News spoke to Bob Maguire back in January. He’s working to start a business right next door to the Legacy Crossing Apartment complex. Back then he was concerned about the empty and condemned property, the possibility of fire and people hanging around the empty complex.

“He was in the tall grass where the trees are,” Bob said.

What Bob was worried about became reality in just three months.

Fire crews had to sound three alarms to fight a fire at Legacy Crossing. Smoke and flames were visible when first responders arrived on the scene. Bob has been busy clearing trees and brush, and says he’s thankful the wind was blowing away from his property when the fire was burning.

“These trees here, half of them are dead and I’m working clearing them out,” Bob said. “This is my brush pile right there, so I put my sprinkler on it to prevent any embers from starting it up, as dry as it is right now, you know.”

Elena Vergara can see the vacant apartment complex from her backyard. Elena and her husband purchased their home about two years ago. They knew Legacy Crossing had been a part of the neighborhood for a long time.

“But if I would have known that everyone was going to get kicked out a couple of days before Christmas, it was going to turn into this mess for a bunch of people to kind of squat into and sit around, I probably wouldn’t have purchased this home, just because its really a safety concern for me and my son,” Vergara said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says the owners of Legacy Crossing still have work to do.

“Legacy Crossing is currently owned by a company called Columbia Pacific Advisors,” Stothert said. “They are a Seattle-based company. They are in the process of securing a general contractor to fix it up. There’s still about three dozen open, active code violation cases and it is the responsibility of the owner to correct them.”

Bob Maguire has a front-row view of what’s left after the fire, and he doesn’t like what he has to look at.

“It’s completely burned,” Bob said. “You can see the sky through the ceiling of the apartment.”

6 News did talk to the management company that is dealing with the complex, and they have no comment at this time.

Omaha Fire did notice evidence of squatters in the complex.

