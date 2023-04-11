We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Body found inside submerged vehicle belonging to teacher missing more than 2 years

A search of Pioneer Trail in November 2022, revealed a small canal, about 75 feet from the...
A search of Pioneer Trail in November 2022, revealed a small canal, about 75 feet from the road, surrounded by trees and brush.(Volusia Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (Gray News) – More than two years after a Florida middle school teacher went missing, his car was found submerged in a canal and a body was found inside, officials said.

Robert Heikka was 70 years old when he was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2020, after he didn’t show up for work at Creekside Middle School in Port Orange, Florida.

Police said he was last seen the day before, driving his white 2012 Chevrolet Impala.

An extensive search was conducted at the time, but nothing was found.

On the two-year anniversary of Heikka’s disappearance, the nonprofit Sunshine State Sonar Search Team and Recon Dive Recovery contacted Port Orange Police detectives and asked to help search again.

“Over the next 7 months, we conducted a 30-mile-long ground search and sonar searched over 70+ bodies of water between Orlando and his home in Port Orange,” Sunshine State Sonar Search Team wrote on Facebook.

They didn’t find anything and went back to the site where Heikka’s cell phone last pinged along Pioneer Trial.

A search of the area in November 2022, revealed a small canal, about 75 feet from the road, surrounded by trees and brush.

Upon return, the canal’s water level had dropped by half and revealed Heikka’s partially exposed vehicle.

It is believed Heikka lost control on a sharp corner and crashed through the trees and into the canal.

Photos shared by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office show the dive team retrieving the vehicle from the canal over the weekend. The sheriff’s office said one body was found inside the car.

“While positive ID has not officially been made, the Port Orange Police Department has been in contact with Mr. Heikka’s family,” the sheriff’s office said. “Our thoughts go out to the Heikka family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Damage for the Legacy Crossing apartment fire is being estimated at nearly $2 million.
Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17,...
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people
MGN
Ballots to soon be mailed for Westside Community School District bond election
Actor Millie Bobby Brown, right, and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi attend the world premiere of...
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown appears to be engaged