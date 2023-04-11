Bellevue man scammed out by Home Depot contractor still waiting on refund

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Seriously wounded in Vietnam, 78-year-old Jack Swaney knows the difficulty his disabled daughter faces today.

“She usually pushes around the wheelchair so it makes it a lot more convenient for her to have the family room, bedroom, garage and kitchen, everything on one floor,” Swaney said.

So the retired architect is rebuilding a home for them and went shopping for materials when a contractor sold him a lie.

“I was at Home Depot looking at the flooring and he just approached me because he said he was a flooring contractor and he was on the approved with Home Depot,” Swaney said.

Same contractor -- and the same story he told Angela McWilliams and her mother.

“He just approached us and asked if we need our flooring laid because he contracted with Home Depot,” McWilliams said.

Migraine sufferer Manuel Gallegos was approached by the same guy.

“He stated he contracts for Home Depot,” Gallegos said.

The Home Depot tells 6 On Your Side contractor Jose Juarez-Banos is no longer an authorized sub and wasn’t when approaching all the customers -- but lying isn’t a crime. Taking large down payments from each and not doing the work is theft by deception.

“I saw your piece on the news about this other guy that he screwed, and I said ‘this is ridiculous, we gotta stop this guy’,” Swaney said.

Swaney filed a report with Bellevue Police alleging fraud. After paying the contractor $2,400 down three months ago for plumbing materials, the homeowner got tired of waiting and purchased the pipes himself. As far as a refund from Banos -- he’s still waiting.

“It would be nice to see justice with this,” McWilliams said. “He needs to go to court, and restitution if we can get our money back would be fantastic.”

6 On Your Side attempted contacting the number the contractor lists on contracts, but got a disconnected line.

Angela has numerous calls from the contractor -- all excuses for no work or refund. She says he may have even blocked her number.

Swaney counts 100 texts from Banos, with delays becoming promises of a $2,400 refund that’s yet to be paid.

“I sent him a text and said there will be a time when we cross paths,” Swaney said.

In criminal court, Swaney hopes to see the contractor again after investigators from three law enforcement agencies finish building solid cases for fraud.

A spokesperson says Home Depot is working with law enforcement on the issue. There are at least four victims alleging fraud and court records show active felony warrants for Jose Juarez-Banos. If you know where investigators can find him, call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

