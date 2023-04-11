Authorities searching for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate reported missing from a Lincoln correctional facility.

20-year-old Buay Chuol was on a job seek furlough when the Lincoln Community Corrections Center received word of a tamper on his monitoring system.

Buay Chuol, 20 (Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Chuol is serving a three to six-year sentence for attempted robbery out of York County. He began his sentence April 26, 2021, and is up for a parole hearing in May.

Chuol is described as 6′1″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

