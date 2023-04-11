We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities searching for missing Lincoln inmate

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are searching for an inmate reported missing from a Lincoln correctional facility.

20-year-old Buay Chuol was on a job seek furlough when the Lincoln Community Corrections Center received word of a tamper on his monitoring system.

Buay Chuol, 20
Buay Chuol, 20(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Chuol is serving a three to six-year sentence for attempted robbery out of York County. He began his sentence April 26, 2021, and is up for a parole hearing in May.

Chuol is described as 6′1″, 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Cole Pensick
Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash
A riverboat is up for auction
River City Star restaurant and riverboat up for auction
A person is dead after crashing into a house in Omaha
Driver killed after crashing into Omaha home
A brush fire impacts Cass County residents
Residents urged to avoid area as brush fire continues in Cass County near Lake Waconda

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen spent much of Monday touring damage from grass fires across southeast Nebraska.
Gov. Pillen tours grass fire damage
Officials at North End Teleservices celebrated the opening of the new NET Work Spot Monday as...
North End Teleservices celebrates North Omaha revitalization
It's no bond for a woman arrested in connection with a 2022 homicide at an Omaha sports bar.
No bond for Omaha homicide suspect
A Pottawattamie County man is dead after a house fire in his home.
Man found dead in Avoca home