Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Valparaiso over the weekend.
Several firefighters with Valparaiso Fire & Rescue, Ceresco Fire & Rescue and Raymond Volunteer Fire & Rescue worked to put the fire out late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said one person was found dead and a positive identification has not been made.
The Nebraska Fire Marshall’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the fire and cause of death.
