OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The intersection of 85th and Blondo has reopened after an early morning crash.

Dispatch tells 6 News the crash was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The intersection was blocked off for about two hours and two people were taken to the hospital.

Crash at 85th and Blondo is blocking traffic on Blondo between Keystone and 87th. Use Maple or Dodge as an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/6eChBFoOfB — Jaret Lansford (@jlansfordwx) April 11, 2023

