We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

5.6K acres scorched after Bronco Fire burns for nearly a week

Crews attempt to extinguish the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co.
Crews attempt to extinguish the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co.(Kansas Forest Service/TML Photography)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUTAUQUA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 5,600 acres are now scorched after the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. burned for nearly a week.

The Kansas Forest Service says on Monday, April 10, Chautauqua Co. officials reported an initial estimate of 5,650 acres burned in the Bronco Complex. This area was home to the Road 23 Fire, Dalton Fire and Bronco Fire.

While multiple fires burned in Chautauqua Co. last week, KFS said the only acreage included in the total are those that burned within the Bronco Complex.

As of Monday, the county remained under a burn ban due to the fire activity and forecasted fire danger.

Bronco Fire
Bronco Fire fully contained as crews continue to battle Shannon Creek Fire

As crews continue to battle one wildfire in Pottawatomie Co., a blaze that had been raging for nearly a week was brought under control in Chautauqua Co.

Crews continue to attempt to extinguish Kansas grassfires

Crews around Kansas continue to watch for hotspots and attempt to extinguish wildfires that started over the weekend and during extreme fire weather.

Crews from Dakotas arrive as firefighters continue to battle 2 weekend wildfires

Crews from the Dakotas will arrive in the Sunflower State as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires that broke out over the weekend.

Crews battle blaze near Oklahoma border as weekend fires continue to burn

Crews have turned their attention to a wildfire raging near the Kansas-Oklahoma border over the weekend as crews continue to battle a handful of blazes that have popped up over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Deadly motorcycle crash in west Omaha closes bridge over West Dodge Road
Damage for the Legacy Crossing apartment fire is being estimated at nearly $2 million.
Omaha crews respond to three-alarm fire at vacant Legacy Crossing apartments
Portion of Omaha Street to close until further notice
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol issues citations during texting and driving enforcement campaign
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Kansas, Oklahoma fires continue to affect air quality in Nebraska
Gusty winds could pull smoke in, reduce air quality Tuesday
Kansas raises minimum smoking age to 21
Heavy flames could be seen coming from a mobile home in Valparaiso late Saturday night.
Authorities investigating deadly mobile home fire in Saunders County