5.6K acres scorched after Bronco Fire burns for nearly a week
CHAUTAUQUA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 5,600 acres are now scorched after the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. burned for nearly a week.
The Kansas Forest Service says on Monday, April 10, Chautauqua Co. officials reported an initial estimate of 5,650 acres burned in the Bronco Complex. This area was home to the Road 23 Fire, Dalton Fire and Bronco Fire.
While multiple fires burned in Chautauqua Co. last week, KFS said the only acreage included in the total are those that burned within the Bronco Complex.
As of Monday, the county remained under a burn ban due to the fire activity and forecasted fire danger.
Bronco Fire
Bronco Fire fully contained as crews continue to battle Shannon Creek Fire
As crews continue to battle one wildfire in Pottawatomie Co., a blaze that had been raging for nearly a week was brought under control in Chautauqua Co.
Crews continue to attempt to extinguish Kansas grassfires
Crews around Kansas continue to watch for hotspots and attempt to extinguish wildfires that started over the weekend and during extreme fire weather.
Crews from Dakotas arrive as firefighters continue to battle 2 weekend wildfires
Crews from the Dakotas will arrive in the Sunflower State as firefighters continue to battle two wildfires that broke out over the weekend.
Crews battle blaze near Oklahoma border as weekend fires continue to burn
Crews have turned their attention to a wildfire raging near the Kansas-Oklahoma border over the weekend as crews continue to battle a handful of blazes that have popped up over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.