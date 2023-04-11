5.6K acres scorched after Bronco Fire burns for nearly a week

CHAUTAUQUA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Around 5,600 acres are now scorched after the Bronco Fire in Chautauqua Co. burned for nearly a week.

The Kansas Forest Service says on Monday, April 10, Chautauqua Co. officials reported an initial estimate of 5,650 acres burned in the Bronco Complex. This area was home to the Road 23 Fire, Dalton Fire and Bronco Fire.

While multiple fires burned in Chautauqua Co. last week, KFS said the only acreage included in the total are those that burned within the Bronco Complex.

As of Monday, the county remained under a burn ban due to the fire activity and forecasted fire danger.

