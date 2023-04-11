19-year-old sentenced to prison for role in Frontier Justice gun range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in a 2022 gun range burglary in Omaha has been sentenced to prison.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that 19-year-old Terry Barfield was sentenced in federal court to 3 years in prison for stealing firearms from a federally licensed dealer. Barfield will also have 3 years of supervised release.

The charge stems from an incident in August 2022 when the Frontier Justice gun range was burglarized. Three suspects broke in and stole 44 guns before leaving in a white sedan.

Later in August, Omaha Police saw a car matching the suspect vehicle’s description and stopped it. Four occupants allegedly fled the car on foot. One of the suspects was allegedly Barfield, and a detective allegedly saw him with a handgun.

Three of the suspects were arrested, including Barfield - whose cell phone was seized. Detectives searched the surrounding area and found a Glock 34 handgun, which was later confirmed to have been stolen during the Frontier Justice break-in. Barfield’s phone was later searched with a warrant and evidence of his involvement in the burglary was allegedly found.

Police later searched Barfield’s home and allegedly found another stolen handgun, a CZ P-10c, from Frontier Justice. In an interview, Barfield allegedly told police that the gun was his, but denied knowing about the break-in.

The break-in at Frontier Justice that Barfield was allegedly involved in was preceded by another break-in involving five suspects. In that incident, 15 guns were stolen.

Three of the 59 guns stolen from Frontier Justice this summer were retrieved in three separate incidents in just the last few days.

