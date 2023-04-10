Woman arrested for 2022 fatal Omaha shooting denied bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman arrested recently in connection to a fatal shooting from early 2022 makes a court appearance.

Kanesha Plater, 26, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday. She’s formally charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Plater was denied bond and she has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 12, 2023.

Kanesha Plater, 26 (Omaha Police Department)

The shooting death happened in January 2022 at a north Omaha sports bar. According to police, a suspect fired a gun during a large disturbance at the bar.

An affidavit describing the details of the alleged crime is currently sealed.

