Woman arrested for 2022 fatal Omaha shooting denied bond

Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports...
Two people were injured and another was killed in the January 2022 shooting at an Omaha sports bar(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The woman arrested recently in connection to a fatal shooting from early 2022 makes a court appearance.

Kanesha Plater, 26, appeared in Douglas County Court Monday. She’s formally charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Plater was denied bond and she has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 12, 2023.

Kanesha Plater, 26
Kanesha Plater, 26(Omaha Police Department)

The shooting death happened in January 2022 at a north Omaha sports bar. According to police, a suspect fired a gun during a large disturbance at the bar.

An affidavit describing the details of the alleged crime is currently sealed.

